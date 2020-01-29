Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Set at C$55.00 by Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS) has been assigned a C$55.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FTS. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.91.

Shares of TSE FTS traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$58.16. 425,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,549. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$46.11 and a twelve month high of C$58.53.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

