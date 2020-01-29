Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

FSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE:FSM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 2,022,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,811. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $634.75 million, a P/E ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 0.35. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 87,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 145,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.