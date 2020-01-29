Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $251,182.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

