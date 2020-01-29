Friedenthal Financial Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 5.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,092,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,303,000 after purchasing an additional 736,823 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,653,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,764 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,012 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

