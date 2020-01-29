Friedenthal Financial Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,995 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 956,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,837,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 564,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.88. 2,675,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,205,648. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.64 and a 1-year high of $148.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.47.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

