Friedenthal Financial Invests $1.97 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises 1.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,972. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $47.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

