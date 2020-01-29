Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 756,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 60,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

