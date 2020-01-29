Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 212 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.