FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 66,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ FRPH traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. 4,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 27.61 and a quick ratio of 27.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. FRP has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $492.46 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.67.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 61.11% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

In other FRP news, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $52,551.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $33,423.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649 shares in the company, valued at $33,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock worth $106,944. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FRP by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 6.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FRP by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FRP by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

