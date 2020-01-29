FSI Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. E*TRADE Financial accounts for about 0.6% of FSI Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after acquiring an additional 273,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 556,837 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.46. 25,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,658. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

