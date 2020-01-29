FSI Group LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. Invesco comprises 4.6% of FSI Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Invesco by 67.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 16,854.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 396,078 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 379,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $5,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,571. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

