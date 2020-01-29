FSI Group LLC Sells 3,326 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

FSI Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises 9.7% of FSI Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. 73,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.