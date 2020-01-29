FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issued By Svb Leerink

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.47) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.56). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

HRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

HRTX opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.54. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,387,000 after purchasing an additional 330,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 42,657 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 554,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,169,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

