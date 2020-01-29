FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Raised by Analyst

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$1.50. The firm had revenue of C$198.76 million for the quarter.

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

