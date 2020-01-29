FY2020 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Lifted by DA Davidson

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for County Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of ICBK remained flat at $$25.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 39 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.76. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

