FY2020 EPS Estimates for Obseva SA Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Obseva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.97). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Obseva’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Obseva stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 187,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,005. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Obseva by 358.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Obseva by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Obseva by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

