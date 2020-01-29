FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sprint Corp Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:S)

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sprint in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on S. TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

S traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. 605,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,691,682. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sprint has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 101,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 23.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 1,084.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

