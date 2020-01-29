Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.24, approximately 9,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

