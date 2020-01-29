Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:GH traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.40. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,114. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.51. Gamehost has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.70 million and a P/E ratio of 13.19.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gamehost will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.