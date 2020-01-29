Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Garmin by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.54. 49,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $255,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,054 shares of company stock valued at $65,326,802 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

