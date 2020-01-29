Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,874 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after buying an additional 208,144 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Insiders bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

