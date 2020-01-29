Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 441,808 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,673,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 213,456 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,662,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

MSFT stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.52. The company has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $168.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

