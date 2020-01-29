GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter worth $3,492,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,924,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. ValuEngine lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of GLIBA stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.91. 10,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,150. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $78,046,905.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

