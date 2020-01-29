General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Earnings Results

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share.

GD stock opened at $182.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.99.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

