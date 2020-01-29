General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $183.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,314. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

