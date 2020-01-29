General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

