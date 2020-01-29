Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.65. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 million and a PE ratio of 15.45.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$26.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

