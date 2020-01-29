GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading 1.3% Higher

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €12.36 ($14.37) and last traded at €12.16 ($14.14), 71,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.00 ($13.95).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.17 million and a P/E ratio of 23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions for retail and investment banking clients. The company's services include consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of bank specific software, and maintenance and development of banking applications.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.