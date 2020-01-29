Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of GIL opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,230,000 after purchasing an additional 159,519 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,005 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 773,705 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 861,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

