Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.