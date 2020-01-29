Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Update

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Global Cord Blood from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Global Cord Blood stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 103,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,594. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $593.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

