Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Global Eagle Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.33 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of ENT stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

