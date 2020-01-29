Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 239.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 335.5%.

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. 10,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $663.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.85. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

