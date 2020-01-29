Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globalstar.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

