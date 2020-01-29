Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Globe Life by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $2,473,250.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Insiders have sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

