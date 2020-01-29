Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 403 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,165,000 after purchasing an additional 301,047 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,223 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $134.84 and a one year high of $169.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

