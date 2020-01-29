Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,351,000 after acquiring an additional 274,388 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 53,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

