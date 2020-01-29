Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $119.18 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average is $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

