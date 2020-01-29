Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.63 Million Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, CFO Gregory R. Friedman purchased 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,947.25. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Insiders acquired a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last 90 days.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

