Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $270.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.53.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

