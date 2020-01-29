Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 40 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $529.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.31 and its 200-day moving average is $468.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.82 and a 52-week high of $547.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.80.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

