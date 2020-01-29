Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 685 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TH Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

NYSE BABA opened at $210.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $543.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

