Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,775 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $604,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $206,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $1,141,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at $18,483,215.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $12,275,687. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.