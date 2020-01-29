Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.01, approximately 4,732,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,054,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86 and a beta of -1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.