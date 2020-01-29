Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.01, approximately 4,732,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,054,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86 and a beta of -1.10.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
