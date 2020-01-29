Gold Poker (GPKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,634.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $24,634.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

