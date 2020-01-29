GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GoPro were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. State Street Corp lifted its position in GoPro by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in GoPro by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,782 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in GoPro by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $4,517,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 389,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at $536,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $31,857.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,228,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. GoPro Inc has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

