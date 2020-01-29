GPM Metals (CVE:GPM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

GPM Metals Inc (CVE:GPM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

About GPM Metals (CVE:GPM)

GPM Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal mineral assets include the Pasco gold property covering an area of 5,500 hectares located in the Cerro de Pasco Mining District, Central Highlands, Peru; and the Rory claim group consisting of 40 staked claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GPM Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPM Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.