Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Callaway Golf accounts for approximately 2.4% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.52% of Callaway Golf worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,335. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26.

ELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.69.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

