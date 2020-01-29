Graft Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Graft has a market capitalization of $231,050.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00728712 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003388 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001817 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

