Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GYC. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.68 ($27.54).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC opened at €23.16 ($26.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.83. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.